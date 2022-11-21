According to Mkhize, the ruling party needs leaders who are humble and remain in touch with its supporters.
“There is no place for arrogance and self-serving leaders who believe it is their birthright to be elected to high and well-paid positions,” he said.
Mkhize also lamented corruption, fraud and incompetence in public office, saying such actions by ANC members and leaders would have left former ANC president Tambo disappointed.
The former health minister previously said he had learnt great lessons from the Digital Vibes tender scandal and is ready to be the ANC’s leader.
“I’ve learnt lessons out of this and think we need to be more vigilant as we go into the future. In this case, even though I say I had no personal benefit and was not directly involved in the procurement process, I have issued an apology to say it was happening in my department. I didn’t like it and I apologise for it,” he told Newzroom Afrika.
“I believe I’ve got something to add. I believe my main focus as the leader of the ANC is to bring about unity and a strong, coherent party capable of fulfilling its mission — and that is to improve the lives of all the people of SA.
“I believe I have the experience that will assist in ensuring the good policies of the party are implemented.”
'ANC doesn't belong to highest bidder': Mkhize warns of vote-buying in branches
Elections must be based on integrity and commitment to serve the people, says presidential hopeful
Reporter
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
As the ANC's 50th elective conference draws closer, presidential hopeful Zweli Mkhize has warned against alleged vote-buying in branches.
Mkhize delivered the Oliver Tambo memorial lecture at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall over the weekend.
He said vote-buying undermined the will of ANC branches, adding that the party did not belong to the highest bidder.
“The ANC is not for sale. It does not belong to those who abuse their position for self-enrichment” said Mkhize. “We need to end all gatekeeping and the use of money.”
He said elections must based on integrity, contribution and commitment to serve the people.
“We must ensure the will of the people is not overshadowed by cheque-book politics in which the hard-working and honest servants of the people are defeated by the highest bidder who buy votes,” he said.
According to Mkhize, the ruling party needs leaders who are humble and remain in touch with its supporters.
“There is no place for arrogance and self-serving leaders who believe it is their birthright to be elected to high and well-paid positions,” he said.
Mkhize also lamented corruption, fraud and incompetence in public office, saying such actions by ANC members and leaders would have left former ANC president Tambo disappointed.
The former health minister previously said he had learnt great lessons from the Digital Vibes tender scandal and is ready to be the ANC’s leader.
“I’ve learnt lessons out of this and think we need to be more vigilant as we go into the future. In this case, even though I say I had no personal benefit and was not directly involved in the procurement process, I have issued an apology to say it was happening in my department. I didn’t like it and I apologise for it,” he told Newzroom Afrika.
“I believe I’ve got something to add. I believe my main focus as the leader of the ANC is to bring about unity and a strong, coherent party capable of fulfilling its mission — and that is to improve the lives of all the people of SA.
“I believe I have the experience that will assist in ensuring the good policies of the party are implemented.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos