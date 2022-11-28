Eastern Cape ANC delegates to pay total of R1m to attend conference
Province to send 659 people to national gathering, second-highest number after KZN
Premium
By Sithandiwe Velaphi - 28 November 2022
The ANC in the Eastern Cape will pay more than R1m in fees for its 659 delegates to attend the party’s 55th national conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg, in December...
Eastern Cape ANC delegates to pay total of R1m to attend conference
Province to send 659 people to national gathering, second-highest number after KZN
The ANC in the Eastern Cape will pay more than R1m in fees for its 659 delegates to attend the party’s 55th national conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg, in December...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos