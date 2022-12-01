EFF leader Julius Malema has seemingly reacted to a finding by the section 89 independent panel on Phala Phala that President Cyril Ramaphosa may have committed a serious violation of the law and serious misconduct.
The panel, headed by retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, concluded that, according to the information it received on the matter, “the president may have committed a serious violation of sections 96(2)(a) (of the constitution) and a serious violation of section 34(1) of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, a serious misconduct in that the president violated section 96(2)(b) of the constitution by acting in a way that is inconsistent with his office, and a serious misconduct in that the president violated section 96(2)(b) by exposing himself to a situation involving a conflict between his official responsibilities and his private business.”
Ramaphosa maintained his innocence after the findings.
Malema, a strong critic of the president, took to social media to simply declare “gone”.
‘Gone’ – Here’s how Malema and others reacted to Phala Phala report findings against Ramaphosa
Image: Theo Jeptha
While he did not explicitly link the tweet to the report's release, he reacted to several other statements suggesting the president should be impeached or step down.
Deputy EFF president Floyd Shivambu was among those who reacted to the findings.
“Done! We can't be led by criminal presidents!” said Shivambu.
He said it “feels like 1994" and “freedom” would come at last.
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said Ramaphosa should “pack his bags and go”.
“President Ramaphosa would be well advised to leave his office without any further prompting,” he said in a statement, adding that law enforcement agencies should follow up on the recommendations in the report.
The DA called the report “a defining moment for our democracy”, and urged ANC MPs to put party interests aside when voting on an impeachment.
“While a vote on whether to institute impeachment proceedings against the president requires a 50% majority, we do hope that the ANC in parliament will put party interests aside and abide by the constitutional obligation we all have.”
The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has been a leading critic on the matter and said the report's findings “highlighted Ramaphosa's gross violations of the constitution and supportive legislation”.
It noted “outstanding reports of a criminal nature that are still in the pipeline by at least five other agencies” and said it was “untenable for Ramaphosa to continue as head of state”.
ActionSA also called for Ramaphosa's resignation, saying “the ANC is a criminal enterprise, and our position has been vindicated by this latest development”.
“ActionSA has always maintained that President Ramaphosa’s conduct in this regard was criminal and he should vacate his office and spare the country any further humiliation of his creation.
“South Africans deserve a president whose leadership is beyond reproach and after Jacob Zuma, now Cyril, it is clear that ethical leadership cannot be found in the ANC.”
WHAT HAS RAMAPHOSA SAID?
Ramaphosa maintained his innocence, saying he had endeavoured throughout his tenure as president to not only abide by his oath of office but set an example of respect for the constitution, institutions, due process and law.
“I categorically deny that I have violated this oath in any way, and I similarly deny that I am guilty of any of the allegations made against me,” said Ramaphosa.
Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the president was applying his mind to the report and would make an announcement in due course.
