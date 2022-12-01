Ramaphosa must save his integrity and resign: Lungisa on Phala Phala report

ANC treasurer hopeful Andile Lungisa has slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s defenders and called for him to resign.

“It's better for the president to protect his family and save his integrity by resigning,” he said.

This after the section 89 panel investigating the Phala Phala matter found Ramaphosa may have committed a serious violation of the law and serious misconduct in terms of the constitution.

Ramaphosa’s lieutenants have been reported to claim that there is no basis to the calls for him to resign or step aside, citing that the report says he “may have a case to answer” and not that he is guilty.

In response, Lungisa said: “I think they drink qhilika (a home-brewed liquor), unless they have not read the report. I read the report and people who have read the report will not say what they are saying.”

Lungisa said there would be no leadership crisis upon Ramaphosa’s resignation.

“If the president steps down or resigns there is a deputy president who will assume the position. I don’t think there is a crisis of leadership in the ANC. There’s a hierarchy, we have a deputy president in the country that will assist,” he said.

Lungisa said the report was clear on the allegations.

“The report is saying there is no evidence of how this money has come into the republic. The report says that the exact amount of this foreign currency stolen is yet to be disclosed.

“The report says that the investigation by the Reserve Bank suggests strongly that it has no records of this money entering this country. The report says the particulars, the address of this individual called Hazim is not known. The report says this man bought 20 buffalo but he has not collected them for over two-and-a-half years,” Lungisa explained.