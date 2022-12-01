×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

WATCH LIVE | ANC announces nomination list for national elective conference

By TimesLIVE - 01 December 2022

The ANC on Thursday announces the list of names for its national elective conference.

The party will hold its much-anticipated conference this month, which is expected to be hotly contested. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

'We are waiting for you when you come outside' - Hundreds protest against ...
Government wages war on copper and metal theft