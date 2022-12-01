Will he stay or will he go? Presidency confirms Ramaphosa will address South Africa

“There's an elective conference in two weeks and we can't sit idle. Yes, we want the president to stay and contest. However, if he is leaving ... we can't fold our arms.
As South Africa waits anxiously amid the Phala Phala report findings and speculation mounts regarding President Cyril Ramaphosa’s future, the presidency has confirmed he will soon make an announcement.
His spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, told Radio 702 on Thursday that Ramaphosa's address to the nation was imminent.
He later told TimesLIVE “sufficient notice” will be given once the time has been confirmed.
“It will be in the form of a national address. I am not able to commit to a timeline except to say that it will be fairly soon because part of the issue is not to sustain uncertainty and anxiety in the country, but also not to allow a situation where there is a lot of speculation,” Magwenya said.
The confirmation comes after a report by an independent panel, headed by retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, found Ramaphosa may have committed a serious violation of the law and significant misconduct in terms of the constitution.
Ramaphosa has maintained his innocence.
ANC calls special NEC to discuss Phala Phala report
Responding to the findings on Wednesday, Magwenya said Ramaphosa was applying his mind to the report and an announcement would be made in due course.
As calls for the president to resign grow, the ANC is expected to hold a special national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Thursday evening. TimesLIVE reported that acting secretary-general Paul Mashatile called the meeting after Ramaphosa met national ANC officials on Wednesday.
At least five top leaders in the president's core caucus told TimesLIVE on Thursday they were opposed to him leaving.
“He indicated on Wednesday, when the report came out, that he would rather resign than drag the ANC through what could possibly come next, including an impeachment.
“While most of us [the pro-Ramaphosa faction] don't believe this report is grounds for him to resign, we accept that ultimately the decision that will come will be in the best interests of the party and the country. The president is a law-abiding leader of integrity,” an NEC member said.
Meanwhile, some of Ramaphosa's allies have started plotting a future without him. TimesLIVE has learnt that while his caucus ponders the way forward, others are looking for a replacement.
Phala Phala report: What and who the ANC’s step aside rule applies to
