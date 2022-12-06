Eastern Cape ANC Women’s League structures back Ramaphosa
Joe Gqabi and Nelson Mandela Bay regional task teams urge president not to resign over Phala Phala saga
Premium
By Vuyolwethu Sangotsha - 06 December 2022
While Cyril Ramaphosa’s allies close ranks as the Phala Phala saga rages on, the ANC Women’s League structures in the Eastern Cape have urged the president not to throw in the towel and asked the national executive committee to support him...
Eastern Cape ANC Women’s League structures back Ramaphosa
Joe Gqabi and Nelson Mandela Bay regional task teams urge president not to resign over Phala Phala saga
While Cyril Ramaphosa’s allies close ranks as the Phala Phala saga rages on, the ANC Women’s League structures in the Eastern Cape have urged the president not to throw in the towel and asked the national executive committee to support him...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos