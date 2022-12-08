Earlier this week, EFF leader Julius Malema called on the ANC to give deputy president David Mabuza a chance to lead the party and the country.
This after a section 89 independent panel report found Ramaphosa has a prima facie case to answer regarding the Phala Phala farm robbery.
“There is nothing wrong with DD [Mabuza], and as a result just be ready, tighten your seat belts, we are likely to eat beetroot [on] Christmas Day with DD as the president. As you’re having your several colours, DD will be delivering a Christmas message,” said Malema.
ANC presidential candidate Zweli Mkhize recently took a swipe at Ramaphosa, saying the country cannot afford “another five years of directionless leadership”.
He said the ANC’s existence as a tool for improving the lives of South Africans is under threat.
“Our window of opportunity to correct mistakes of the past and re-energise our movement is rapidly closing. We cannot afford another five years of deeply factionalised and directionless leadership. We must act decisively to save the ANC,” he said.
TimesLIVE
ANC does not need a repeat of the five years under Ramaphosa, says Gigaba
Reporter
Image: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo
Former finance minister Malusi Gigaba is the latest ANC member to call for someone else to lead the governing party, saying it does not need a repeat of the five years under Cyril Ramaphosa.
He said Ramaphosa was not the right candidate to lead the ANC for a second term, saying he must step aside.
Gigaba was speaking during an interview on Newzroom Afrika on Wednesday ahead of the party's 55th national conference at Nasrec next week.
“Delegates should look at the past five years and decide we do not want a repeat of the previous five years. We don't want a new five years that look exactly like the past and should, therefore, look at the candidates who are nominated and decide on the basis of their track records, their credentials, their political consciousness and clarity who should lead the ANC,” said Gigaba.
He said the past five years should not be judged on personal feelings but on social issues such as unemployment and load-shedding.
LISTEN | If Ramaphosa is re-elected, taxpayers may foot Phala Phala legal bills
“We have had unprecedented load-shedding. We have had unprecedented unemployment. The economy has been stagnant. The country has been undergoing prolonged periods and processes of fiscal austerity. The ANC is more divided today than it has ever been.
“Surely that experience should say to us, 'We cannot say we are going to disregard all of what has happened in the past five years and demand a repeat of the previous five years.' We can’t have the next five years of that look like the previous five years,” Gigaba said.
