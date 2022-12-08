×

Politics

Eastern Cape urged to back Masualle for top six spot

Qoboshiyane calls on ANC members to support one of their own at national conference

Premium
By Vuyolwethu Sangotsha - 08 December 2022

Seasoned politician Mlibo Qoboshiyane says former premier and ANC secretary-general hopeful Phumulo Masualle has what it takes to make his mark at national level...

