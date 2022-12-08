×

Politics

Ramaphosa’s removal will not make South Africa ungovernable, says Gayton McKenzie

08 December 2022
Unathi Nkanjeni
Reporter
PA president Gayton McKenzie. File photo.
Image: MASI LOSI

Patriotic Alliance leader and Central Karoo mayor Gayton McKenzie has rubbished claims that the removal of President Cyril Ramaphosa would make South Africa ungovernable. 

McKenzie's comment comes after ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe said the country and the ANC would be plunged into chaos should Ramaphosa step down.

There have been calls for Ramaphosa to step down after the release of a section 89 independent panel report that found the president may have committed a serious violation of the law and serious misconduct in terms of the constitution. Ramaphosa has maintained his innocence. 

“It would be chaotic in the sense that the country will be leaderless. We would have an acting president. We (the ANC) have a conference in two weeks' time and to me, that is chaos,” Mantashe told SABC News.

McKenzie said the country would not be ungovernable as long as there were other parties and candidates fit to lead. 

“Defend or attack your president as much as you like but don’t say things like you would make South Africa ungovernable. 

“We shall not allow such. We shall take over if you have lost the appetite to govern. Our people have suffered enough,” he said

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu told media  Mantashe was protecting his own interest, claiming he was scared of losing his ministerial position should Ramaphosa step down.

“What Mantashe is talking about is absolute rubbish, it's nonsense that must be rejected by society,” said Shivambu. 

“There is no South Africa based on Ramaphosa, he is not a pillar of South Africa. He is not the heartbeat of South Africa. South Africa existed before Ramaphosa and it will exist when he is out of office.”

