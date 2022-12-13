×

Politics

Dlamini-Zuma defies ANC as she gives disputed Phala Phala report the nod

13 December 2022
Thabo Mokone
Parliamentary editor
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Tuesday voted in favour of the Phala Phala report. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

Cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma was on Tuesday the first ANC MP to defy the party by voting in favour of the Phala Phala report.

This was despite the party instructing its MPs to vote against the report that could see President Cyril Ramaphosa face impeachment proceedings.

“As [a] disciplined member of the ANC, I vote yes,” Dlamini-Zuma said.

Shortly therafter ANC MP Mervyn Dirks followed suit.

The voting in the national assembly continues.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

