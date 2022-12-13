‘Phala Phala expert panel report set the bar too low to impeach a sitting president’: Lamola

Ramaphosa was being held to account because of the constitution, he said.

“We are here to hold all members of the executive accountable because of the constitution. We are not running away from the debate. If the president wanted to run away from the debate, he would have interdicted the debate, but he took the matter on review to show he has got grounds and does not agree with the report.”

This, he said, does not stop parliament from debating the matter.

“There is nothing untoward, and you cannot blackmail us to agree with you that it will only be accountability if it accepts there must be an impeachment process. Even if there is no impeachment process, it is accountability.”

Accountability is scrutinising the report, and “we say the report cannot stand”, he said to a standing ovation from his colleagues.

However, he said the debate was not about “character-assassinating the individuals who compiled the report”.

Ramaphosa, he said, had every right to take the report on review, and his decision must be respected. “As the ANC, we do not agree with the adoption of the report.”

He said in terms of the rules adopted by parliament, an impeachment process can commence if enough evidence exists, and this was not the case.

Law enforcement agencies must be allowed to conclude their investigations.

“This panel could have said we are going to wait for these findings if they felt they did not have the power and the time. Just like [chief justice Raymond] Zondo did, they could have requested parliament to extend like they did once. Zondo requested many times until we got tired, and we respected this because he wanted to produce a quality report.

“This panel could have done the same. They did once to the speaker, and they were granted. If they needed further information, we would not be sitting here doubting the process, content and outcomes of the panel.”