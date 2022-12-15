WATCH | 'We are not bringing just age but capability' - Lamola

ANC deputy president hopeful Ronald Lamola says there is evidence that he is capable of being deputy president of the party.
Lamola is contesting for the deputy position, against Paul Mashatile and Oscar Mabuyane.
The justice minister received 427 votes from branches.
"I bring what I've been able to do, it's madness that we are just bringing age. We've got evidence that we are not just bringing age but [also] capability that can be seen," says Lamola.
