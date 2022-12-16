Godongwana wants broke ADM’s salary hikes overturned
Finance minister asks provincial government to approach the courts to set aside municipality’s resolution
Premium
By Asanda Nini - 16 December 2022
The recent decision by the Amathole district municipality council to “please” striking employees by approving their long-awaited salary increases has come back to haunt the broke municipality...
Godongwana wants broke ADM’s salary hikes overturned
Finance minister asks provincial government to approach the courts to set aside municipality’s resolution
The recent decision by the Amathole district municipality council to “please” striking employees by approving their long-awaited salary increases has come back to haunt the broke municipality...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos