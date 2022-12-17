×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

LISTEN | ANC members urged to be more disciplined amid heckling of the president

By Bulelani Nonyukela - 17 December 2022
55th ANC national conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg.
55th ANC national conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg.
Image: Alaister Russell

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe has urged party delegates attending the conference where leaders will be elected to be "more disciplined".

Listen:

The conference had a rocky start as President Cyril Ramaphosa was disrupted while delivering the political report on Friday.

Delegates mainly from KwaZulu-Natal sang ‘Phala Phala, wenzeni uZuma?’, meaning ‘Phala Phala, what has Zuma done?’ briefly before former president Jacob Zuma made a grand entrance.

After a caucus on Saturday, some factions of the party came out chanting “Akabuyi” ("He's not returning"), referring to Ramaphosa.

While some delegates were adamant the president will be elected for a second term, others rallied behind former health minister Zweli Mkhize.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...