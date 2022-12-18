Conference will show the direction SA and the ANC take — Ramaphosa

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said the party’s 55th national conference, underway in Nasrec, was a litmus test of where the country would go in the coming years.
“This conference is a watershed moment, not only for the ANC but for our country,” Ramaphosa said at a presidential gala dinner he hosted at Nasrec on Thursday evening.
The gala dinner, a fundraising function for the ANC, was attended by businesspeople and politicians.
It cost R1.2m for a table in order to sit next to Ramaphosa.
It cost R990,000 to share a table with deputy president David Mabuza. Sharing a gold table with the ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe and treasurer general Paul Mashatile cost R760,000.
Ramaphosa said the five-day conference would determine where SA goes, “not only in the next five years but in the next decade and beyond that”.
“This conference is a test of whether we continue to be faithful to the renewal of the ANC and to the transformation of our economy and society. It is only a united ANC that can unite the people of SA.”
He said there was hope of better things to come in the country.
“SA is recovering from the impact of Covid-19 at an economic level. The ANC itself has been restored to its founding values and our country is moving forward.
“[Crime fighters] are hard at work making sure our country is rid of corruption … There are areas where we have made progress but there are also areas where we have not,” said Ramaphosa.
“Things are getting better and will continue to get better … At times we may have been moving five steps backward and one step forward but we have been on a forward trajectory.
“The task we have is to make ANC a political home for all the people of SA.
“The conference mandated us five years to actively seek partnerships with the private sector and drive our country towards developmental goals,” Ramaphosa said.
Mashatile said the gala dinner was an important moment for the party.
“It is the last supper before we are voted out,” he said, jokingly.
Voting for the ANC’s top six is set to take place on Saturday morning.
DispatchLIVE
Conference will show the direction SA and the ANC take — Ramaphosa
'It is a last supper before we are voted out,' Mashatile jokes
Image: Theo Jeptha
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said the party’s 55th national conference, underway in Nasrec, was a litmus test of where the country would go in the coming years.
“This conference is a watershed moment, not only for the ANC but for our country,” Ramaphosa said at a presidential gala dinner he hosted at Nasrec on Thursday evening.
The gala dinner, a fundraising function for the ANC, was attended by businesspeople and politicians.
It cost R1.2m for a table in order to sit next to Ramaphosa.
It cost R990,000 to share a table with deputy president David Mabuza. Sharing a gold table with the ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe and treasurer general Paul Mashatile cost R760,000.
Ramaphosa said the five-day conference would determine where SA goes, “not only in the next five years but in the next decade and beyond that”.
“This conference is a test of whether we continue to be faithful to the renewal of the ANC and to the transformation of our economy and society. It is only a united ANC that can unite the people of SA.”
He said there was hope of better things to come in the country.
“SA is recovering from the impact of Covid-19 at an economic level. The ANC itself has been restored to its founding values and our country is moving forward.
“[Crime fighters] are hard at work making sure our country is rid of corruption … There are areas where we have made progress but there are also areas where we have not,” said Ramaphosa.
“Things are getting better and will continue to get better … At times we may have been moving five steps backward and one step forward but we have been on a forward trajectory.
“The task we have is to make ANC a political home for all the people of SA.
“The conference mandated us five years to actively seek partnerships with the private sector and drive our country towards developmental goals,” Ramaphosa said.
Mashatile said the gala dinner was an important moment for the party.
“It is the last supper before we are voted out,” he said, jokingly.
Voting for the ANC’s top six is set to take place on Saturday morning.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos