Politics

LISTEN | ANC top 7 nominees finalised as NDZ declines nomination

18 December 2022
Bulelani Nonyukela
Audio producer
Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at the 55th ANC national elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg, on December 18 2022.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The ANC will by Monday announce its new "top seven" leadership which will run the governing party.

Listen to the final list and NDZ rejection:

The ANC held a nomination meeting for top party positions into the early hours of Sunday. Several members were nominated from the floor and some declined — including Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who had embarked on a campaign to be the party and country’s first woman president.

Former cabinet minister Nomvula Mokonyane had overwhelming support at the meeting for the deputy secretary-general position. The party also announced a second deputy secretary-general position, making the composition of the top brass now the "top seven".

South Africa will know by Monday who from the final nominees will make up the top seven leaders.

There have been accusations of bribing for positions from ANC factions.

TimesLIVE

