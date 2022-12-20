Mabuyane told the Dispatch he was happy he had put up “a good fight”.
Mabuyane and Masualle pipped at the post
ANC provincial chair happy with efforts, having only lost by small margin
Image: THEO JEPTHA
The Eastern Cape’s premier and his predecessor both ended the ANC’s top seven race empty-handed despite the province having the second-biggest delegation in the party’s 55th national conference, which concludes on Tuesday.
The province sent about 700 delegates to the conference.
ANC provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane lost to Paul Mashatile for the deputy president position when the results were announced on Monday.
And former ANC provincial chair Phumulo Masualle lost out to Fikile Mbalula for the secretary-general position.
Mabuyane, who was on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s slate, garnered 1,858 votes to Mashatile's 2,178.
Ronald Lamola, also in Ramaphosa’s slate, received only 315 votes.
Image: SUPPLIED
Mabuyane told the Dispatch he was happy he had put up “a good fight”.
“If you look at the numbers, it shows I did not lose by a big margin. I am quite happy with this performance.
“I know the people from my province were praying for me to win, but some were praying for me not to leave the province because they thought I am doing better in the province.”
Mabuyane believes he would have done better had he campaigned for the position.
“If I had a chance to campaign I would have done much better.
“I was a provincial leader that was not allowed to go and campaign to other provinces.
“Other leaders were allowed to campaign nationally,” he said.
Mabuyane said he was proud of the campaign led by ANC activists in the province.
“The work we are doing as the Eastern Cape is solid.
“To get 1,858 votes says a lot for me. This was good national exposure.”
Masualle, too, said he was proud of his campaign team’s “good effort”.
“It was a successful campaign,” he said in an interview with the Dispatch on Monday.
“Yes, it is a disappointment that we fell short of winning. But I will remain an ANC member and activist.
“There are lessons learnt from this campaign and its outcome.
“We hope to draw from the lessons going forward if I decide to contest,” said Masualle.
He felt there was “a lot we should have done better as the province coming into this conference”.
In November, ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi confirmed the province had tried to reach out to Masualle in a bid “to reconcile past differences and to consolidate the unity of the Eastern Cape, which is a fundamental issue for a leader of his calibre”.
It would seem the talks were never successful as Masualle continued to campaign with Zweli Mkhize’s slate, which the provincial leadership was not in support of.
Eastern Cape ANC communications manager Gift Ngqondi said Mabuyane “did well” in the deputy president contest.
“The ANC has won. We know for a fact as the province we were carrying his [Mabuyane’s] name to ensure that he ascends to the office of the deputy president.
"But, unfortunately, this is how democracy worked in the conference,” said Ngqondi.
He said Mabuyane was not rejected by the delegates.
“He lost by a small margin, which tells us he has a national footprint.
“He is respected in different provinces. What we need is to deal decisively with the issue of regionalism and tribalism affecting the ANC.
“We need to promote unity in the ANC,” said Ngqondi.
Ramaphosa is expected to address the conference when it concludes its business on Tuesday afternoon.
