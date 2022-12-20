Ramaphosa victory ‘a shot in the arm for economy’
Outcome of ANC’s elections good for growth and president’s reform agenda, politicians, analysts say
Premium
By Sithandiwe Velaphi and Vuyolwethu Sangotsha - 20 December 2022
The composition of the ANC’s new top seven, announced at the party’s national elective conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg, on Monday is a positive outcome for the economy, says finance minister Enoch Godongwana...
Ramaphosa victory ‘a shot in the arm for economy’
Outcome of ANC’s elections good for growth and president’s reform agenda, politicians, analysts say
The composition of the ANC’s new top seven, announced at the party’s national elective conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg, on Monday is a positive outcome for the economy, says finance minister Enoch Godongwana...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos