ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday laid a wreath on the grave of former ANC president Zaccheus Mahabane at the Seeisoville Cemetery in Kroonstad in the Free State.
Accompanying him were newly elected ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and second deputy secretary-general Maropene Ramokgopa, among others.
The ceremony was part of the build-up to the ANC's 111th birthday celebrations on Sunday and was Ramaphosa's first public engagement since being re-elected for a second term as party president.
IN PICTURES | Ramaphosa visits Free State before January 8 ANC celebrations
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday laid a wreath on the grave of former ANC president Zaccheus Mahabane at the Seeisoville Cemetery in Kroonstad in the Free State.
Accompanying him were newly elected ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and second deputy secretary-general Maropene Ramokgopa, among others.
The ceremony was part of the build-up to the ANC's 111th birthday celebrations on Sunday and was Ramaphosa's first public engagement since being re-elected for a second term as party president.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos