Politics

IN PICTURES | Ramaphosa visits Free State before January 8 ANC celebrations

By TIMESLIVE - 04 January 2023
President Cyril Ramaphosa greets Dieketseng Mahabane, the granddaughter of former ANC president Zaccheus Mahabane, on January 4 2023 as the party celebrates its 111th birthday in the Free State.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday laid a wreath on the grave of former ANC president Zaccheus Mahabane at the Seeisoville Cemetery in Kroonstad in the Free State.

Accompanying him were newly elected ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and second deputy secretary-general Maropene Ramokgopa, among others.

The ceremony was part of the build-up to the ANC's 111th birthday celebrations on Sunday and was Ramaphosa's first public engagement since being re-elected for a second term as party president.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, family of former ANC president Zaccheus Mahabane and others lay wreaths at Mahabane's grave in Maokeng, Kroonstad, on January 4 2023 before the party's 111th birthday in the Free State on January 8.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times
Residents of Maokeng came out in numbers to see President Cyril Ramaphosa at the grave site of former ANC president Zaccheus Mahabane as the party celebrates its 111th birthday in the Free State.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
President Cyril Ramaphosa talks to media after laying a wreath at the grave of former ANC president Zaccheus Mahabane in Maokeng, Free State.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Maokeng residents welcome ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa at the grave site of late party president Zaccheus Mahabane as the ANC celebrates its 111th birthday in the Free State.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Residents of Maokeng, some holding placards demanding better service delivery, came to see President Cyril Ramaphosa at the grave site of former ANC president Zaccheus Mahabane as the party celebrates its 111th birthday in the Free State.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Maokeng residents, some holding placards demanding better service delivery, look on as President Cyril Ramaphosa attends the grave site of former ANC president Zaccheus Mahabane in the Free State before the party's 111th birthday celebrations on Sunday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
President Cyril Ramaphosa greets residents who came to witness the wreath-laying ceremony at the grave site of former ANC president Zaccheus Mahabane in Maokeng, Free State.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

