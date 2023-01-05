Concern over state of affairs in Eastern Cape leagues, says Mabuza
Premium
By Sithandiwe Velaphi - 05 January 2023
The state of ANC leagues in the Eastern Cape is a growing concern for the ANC provincial executive committee, according to an organisational report tabled by former ANC deputy president David Mabuza during the party’s 55th national conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg...
Concern over state of affairs in Eastern Cape leagues, says Mabuza
The state of ANC leagues in the Eastern Cape is a growing concern for the ANC provincial executive committee, according to an organisational report tabled by former ANC deputy president David Mabuza during the party’s 55th national conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos