On Thursday, Ramaphosa told delegates to be mindful that the national conference has never been held in two parts. “I therefore say in advance that we are traversing uncharted territory. Let us co-operate with one another and have the necessary patience, also with the national chair as he tries the best he can to steer this conference to a conclusion.”
He reminded party members that South Africans are looking to the conference to set out a very clear, credible programme on the action that will directly address the crisis confronting the country.
This conference, he said, also needs to send a clear signal to South African voters that the ANC is taking all the necessary steps to deal with the challenges they are confronted with, especially unemployment, poverty, inequality, the rising cost of living, crime, instability, poor service delivery, as well as load-shedding that continues to affect citizens negatively.
“Though we were unable to compete the work of the conference as originally planned, we can count those five days in December as among the most important in the recent history of our movement.
Ramaphosa calls for discipline as part 2 of ANC conference gets under way
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has cracked the whip, calling on party members to exercise discipline as the second part of the party’s 55th national conference gets under way in the Free State.
“I call upon all of us to exercise the patience as well as the understanding as we seek to interact with each other as delegates on an online platform — and that in itself can cause many challenges.
“This may not be the most ideal way to conclude conference but we are called upon to exercise discipline and to bring a conclusion to this historic conference,” he said.
Ramaphosa was delivering his opening remarks at the resumption of the conference, which saw him being elected as president for a second term and was adjourned last month. Delegates also voted for the top seven leadership as well as the party’s national executive committee members.
The first day of the conference in December almost descended into chaos when delegates from KwaZulu-Natal disrupted Ramaphosa’s opening address chanting, “We Phala Phala, khawuphendule, wenzeni uZuma? [Account for Phala Phala, what has Zuma done?]”
Some delegates heckled Ramaphosa, while others banged their tables.
Conference to show ANC's determination to tackle load-shedding, unemployment — Ramaphosa
“During the first part of the 55th conference, delegates demonstrated their unwavering commitment to renew and to rebuild our organisation — but also a commitment to rebuild our alliance and the broader democratic movement.
“Delegates also resolved to eradicate factionalism and disunity and other negative tendencies within our organisation. Delegates to the 55th conference took a firm stance against corruption within our own ranks, in the state and across society as well.”
While recognising the progress already made in several areas of development and transformation, Ramaphosa said delegates acknowledged the challenges that still needed to be addressed.
“Through the deliberations in commission, delegates made it clear that we need to proceed with greater urgency, but also with greater purpose to address the challenges that confront our people.”
While the ANC policies remain relevant and appropriate, Ramaphosa said members need to be more focused on ensuring they are effective and implementable.
“Where our policies are inadequate or have shortcomings, we need to do things differently. At the core of the tasks identified by conference in December is the need to restore our relationship as a movement with the people of South Africa.
Time over for 'sleeping, old people': Mbalula demands youthful cabinet
“Our duty as the ANC is to mobilise our people — but more importantly, as clearly set out in our constitution, it is to serve the people of South Africa. We have said that we need to earn the position of leader of society through our work among our people and we need to regain the confidence and the trust of the people of this country.
“Our duty as the ANC is therefore, principally, to be a servant of the people.
“We have also said that we need to acknowledge our weaknesses, but having acknowledged those weaknesses we need to work towards correcting our weaknesses.
“We need to demonstrate humility, honesty and integrity to our people.”
The programme for the conference will be intensive, he added. “It may be challenging to work across nine different centres [provinces] around the country to bring to a conclusion our conference.”
