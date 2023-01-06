DJ Zinhle has shed light on how to navigate co-parenting, urging her followers to act in the best interest of their children.
In an Instagram Live, the Umlilo hitmaker shared advice on successful co-parenting.
“You have to get over yourself. Get over the guy. If you hate him, get over it. You have to do this thing for the children. Remove yourself and your things from the situation. Some people are difficult to co-parent with but you need to be a few steps ahead,” she said.
In the live chat, rapper Nomuzi Mabena revealed that Zinhle had no issues having her daughter Kairo in the same space as AKA's girlfriend Nadia Nakai.
“This family is very modern. Zinhle saw Nadia on Christmas Day. She went to pick up Kairo at the house. It's a functioning modern family. Everybody loves each other,” she said.
'If you hate him, get over it' — Zinhle dishes advice on co-parenting
Journalist
Image: Via Instagram
DJ Zinhle has shed light on how to navigate co-parenting, urging her followers to act in the best interest of their children.
In an Instagram Live, the Umlilo hitmaker shared advice on successful co-parenting.
“You have to get over yourself. Get over the guy. If you hate him, get over it. You have to do this thing for the children. Remove yourself and your things from the situation. Some people are difficult to co-parent with but you need to be a few steps ahead,” she said.
In the live chat, rapper Nomuzi Mabena revealed that Zinhle had no issues having her daughter Kairo in the same space as AKA's girlfriend Nadia Nakai.
“This family is very modern. Zinhle saw Nadia on Christmas Day. She went to pick up Kairo at the house. It's a functioning modern family. Everybody loves each other,” she said.
Child custody in South Africa: what to do when co-parenting goes wrong
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos