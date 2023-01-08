×

Politics

LISTEN | Five ANC 'urgent priorities' in 2023 ‘to put citizens' interests first’

08 January 2023
Bulelani Nonyukela
Audio producer
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the keynote address at the ANC birthday bash at the Dr Molemela stadium in Mangaung, in the Free State. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

President Cyril Ramaphosa made several promises regarding load-shedding, the economy and land among other issues at the ANC's 111th anniversary celebration in Mangaung on Sunday based on its list of priority tasks for 2023.

Listen to the president:

Eradicating corruption, ending load-shedding, expropriating land and building an inclusive economy are some of the party’s plans for this year.

Ramaphosa sent a strong message regarding ANC renewal, saying all members would have to come to the party.

He said renewal of the party was non-negotiable and every member was expected to support the call.

The party delivered its January 8 statement at the celebration, outlining its plans for the ensuing year. The theme for 2023 is: “The year of decisive action to advance the people's interests and renew our movement.”

TimesLIVE

