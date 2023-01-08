He said if the party does not deal with the challenges it faces, they may threaten and erode the gains made since 1994.
Put SA first instead of own interests, says Ramaphosa
An end to load-shedding, increasing employment and investment and deepening empowerment and transformation is what the ruling party promises
Presidency reporter
Image: Screengrab/ Amanda Khoza Twitter
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has made a commitment the party will ensure the interests of South Africans will be placed ahead of individual interests.
“The 55th national conference of the ANC has firmly resolved that urgent and decisive action must be taken to place our country back on a developmental path that puts the interests of our people ahead of individual interests,” said Ramaphosa.
The party president was delivering his January 8 statement as the party celebrated its 111th birthday at the Dr Petrus Molemela stadium in Mangaung in the Free State.
“In this regard the ANC NEC has decided on the following immediate actions for 2023. We will undertake specific initiatives and programmes to deepen the renewal of the ANC.
“We will accelerate the work that is under way to end load-shedding and we will mobilise social partners to increase employment and investment and deepen empowerment and transformation.
The party also intends improving service delivery and maintenance of infrastructure.
“We will also strengthen the fight against crime and corruption. These are the tasks that we must undertake. We will also take action to build a better Africa and better world.”
TimesLIVE
