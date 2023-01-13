My work here is done, says Bhanga
DA Eastern Cape leader becomes fifth high-profile provincial party official not standing for re-election
Premium
By Aphiwe Deklerk - 13 January 2023
DA Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga has called time as the party’s boss in the province, confirming he will not stand for re-election at the provincial conference next month...
My work here is done, says Bhanga
DA Eastern Cape leader becomes fifth high-profile provincial party official not standing for re-election
DA Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga has called time as the party’s boss in the province, confirming he will not stand for re-election at the provincial conference next month...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos