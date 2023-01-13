EFF leader Julius Malema has condemned attacks on ANC Limpopo chairperson and premier Stanley Mathabatha by members of the ruling party.
Malema said the attack was a reflection of self-hate, claiming Mathabatha was being attacked by ANC members for reportedly endorsing Zweli Mkhize to be elected party president.
He said ANC members going after Mathabatha would never direct such energy at Mkhize, who was contesting President Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC conference.
“The self-hate informs the attack on Stan Mathabatha by the Limpopo people. They attack him as if he is the one who contested Ranko [Ramaphosa] because it is easy for them to attack one of their own.
“They will never direct such energy on Zweli, and if anything, Mopani [district municipality] will invite him to speak,” said Malema.
‘They’ll never direct such energy on Zweli’: Malema condemns attack on Limpopo premier Stanley Mathabatha
Reporter
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA
EFF leader Julius Malema has condemned attacks on ANC Limpopo chairperson and premier Stanley Mathabatha by members of the ruling party.
Malema said the attack was a reflection of self-hate, claiming Mathabatha was being attacked by ANC members for reportedly endorsing Zweli Mkhize to be elected party president.
He said ANC members going after Mathabatha would never direct such energy at Mkhize, who was contesting President Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC conference.
“The self-hate informs the attack on Stan Mathabatha by the Limpopo people. They attack him as if he is the one who contested Ranko [Ramaphosa] because it is easy for them to attack one of their own.
“They will never direct such energy on Zweli, and if anything, Mopani [district municipality] will invite him to speak,” said Malema.
Mathabatha reported supported the former health minister instead of the initial decision to back Ramaphosa at the ANC’s recent 55th national conference.
The ANC in Limpopo vowed to support Ramaphosa, but reportedly made a U-turn in support of Mkhize after realising the president had no intention of supporting Mathabatha in favour of Gwede Mantashe as national chairperson.
In a viral video, Limpopo ANC deputy chair Florence Radzilani instructed delegates to vote for Mkhize. Radzilani was recorded in the clip telling Limpopo delegates there was a decision to support Mkhize for president.
Limpopo ANC secretary Reuben Madadzhe denied there was a decision by provincial leadership to dump Ramaphosa for Mkhize in the race for party president.
WATCH | 'There is no betrayal in the ANC,' says Ramaphosa after being dumped by some branches at elective conference
Madadzhe said the provincial executive committee (PEC) had not deserted the outcomes of the branch nominations.
“The ANC Limpopo PEC hereby distances itself from such an assertion as it is not a true reflection of the PEC decision and/or branch general meetings [BGMs]. At no stage did the ANC Limpopo PEC meet and decide along those lines,” Madadzhe said in reaction to Radzilani’s instruction to support Mkhize.
“The ANC Limpopo stands by its decision and also supports the outcomes of Limpopo BGMs which affirmed comrade Cyril Ramaphosa for president, Paul Mashatile deputy president, comrade Ndumiseni Ntuli secretary-general, comrade Nomvula Mokonyane deputy secretary-general, Chauke Bejani treasurer-general and comrade Stanley Mathabatha as the preferred national chairperson.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos