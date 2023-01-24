Con artist tries to use DA councillor to scam jobseekers
Alarm bells started ringing when R6,000 was demanded for an appointment
Premium
By Vuyolwethu Sangotsha - 24 January 2023
Buffalo City Metro DA councillor Funeka Wolose and desperate jobseekers nearly got tricked by a scam artist who promised residents in her ward jobs that did not exist...
Con artist tries to use DA councillor to scam jobseekers
Alarm bells started ringing when R6,000 was demanded for an appointment
Buffalo City Metro DA councillor Funeka Wolose and desperate jobseekers nearly got tricked by a scam artist who promised residents in her ward jobs that did not exist...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos