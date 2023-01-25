×

ACDP's 'first lady' and leader of Women of Destiny Lydia Meshoe has died

By ZIMASA MATIWANE - 25 January 2023
ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe and his wife Lydia on the red carpet ahead of the state of the nation address in Cape Town on February 16 2018.
Image: Esa Alexander

ACDP veteran and founding member Lydia Moshoe has died, the party's deputy president Wayne Thring announced on Wednesday.

Moshoe had served the ACDP as founder and president of Women of Destiny, the party's women's wing. She also served as an NEC member, provincial leader of Gauteng and member of the Gauteng legislature.

"It is with great sadness that the ACDP confirms the passing of the ACDP’s first lady, Dr Lydia Meshoe, today," the party said.

Described as a "true Proverbs 31 woman" the late leader has been credited for setting an example to the women of South Africa in the way in which she served and supported her husband and party president, Kenneth Meshoe, since the establishment of the ACDP in 1993.

"As the president of the Women of Destiny, she played a major role in empowering and uplifting women across South Africa," said Thring.

The couple married in 1976.

"She fought the good fight and finished the race while keeping the faith," the party added.

Funeral details will be released in due course.

