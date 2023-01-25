DA councillor loses bid to retain security personnel
Premium
By Aphiwe Deklerk - 25 January 2023
DA Buffalo City Metro councillor Mawethu Kosani has suffered another blow after the East London high court withdrew the temporary order barring the city from removing his protection detail...
DA councillor loses bid to retain security personnel
DA Buffalo City Metro councillor Mawethu Kosani has suffered another blow after the East London high court withdrew the temporary order barring the city from removing his protection detail...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos