×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

IN PICTURES | DA load-shedding march heads to Luthuli House as ANCYL defends headquarters

By TIMESLIVE - 25 January 2023
Protesters join the DA's march to Luthuli House in Johannesburg's city centre over chronic load-shedding implemented by the ANC government.
Protesters join the DA's march to Luthuli House in Johannesburg's city centre over chronic load-shedding implemented by the ANC government.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Scores of people joined the DA march to the ANC headquarters in central Johannesburg, Luthuli House, on Wednesday.

The ANC Youth League said it would “protect” the party's headquarters against the marchers.

TimesLIVE photographers and reporters captured the pictures below:

DA marching to the governing party ANC's headquarters, Luthuli House, to highlight Eskom's load-shedding crisis.
DA marching to the governing party ANC's headquarters, Luthuli House, to highlight Eskom's load-shedding crisis.
Image: Thulani Mbele
Protesters join the DA's march to Luthuli House in Johannesburg's city centre over chronic load-shedding implemented by the ANC government.
Protesters join the DA's march to Luthuli House in Johannesburg's city centre over chronic load-shedding implemented by the ANC government.
Image: Thulani Mbele
Protesters bearing placards join the DA's march over chronic load-shedding implemented by the ANC government.
Protesters bearing placards join the DA's march over chronic load-shedding implemented by the ANC government.
Image: Thulani Mbele
DA marching from Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown to the governing party ANC's headquarters Luthuli House to highlight the country's load-shedding crisis.
DA marching from Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown to the governing party ANC's headquarters Luthuli House to highlight the country's load-shedding crisis.
Image: Thulani Mbele
DA members march to Luthuli House.
DA members march to Luthuli House.
Image: Thabo Tshabalala
ANCYL chanting outside Luthuli House ready to defend the party's headquarters against the DA's electricity crisis march.
ANCYL chanting outside Luthuli House ready to defend the party's headquarters against the DA's electricity crisis march.
Image: Thulani Mbele
ANCYL chanting outside Luthuli House ready to defend the party's headquarters against the DA's electricity crisis march.
ANCYL chanting outside Luthuli House ready to defend the party's headquarters against the DA's electricity crisis march.
Image: Thulani Mbele
ANCYL chanting outside Luthuli House ready to defend the party's headquarters against the DA's load-shedding crisis march.
ANCYL chanting outside Luthuli House ready to defend the party's headquarters against the DA's load-shedding crisis march.
Image: Thulani Mbele
ANCYL ready to defend the ANC headquarters against the DA's electricity crisis march to Luthuli House.
ANCYL ready to defend the ANC headquarters against the DA's electricity crisis march to Luthuli House.
Image: Thulani Mbele

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...