Politics

LISTEN | New Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad promises to prioritise city’s financial stability

By TimesLIVE - 30 January 2023
City of Johannesburg speaker Colleen Makhubele, left, with new mayor Thapelo Amad, centre, after his election.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN

Newly elected executive mayor of the City of Johannesburg, Thapelo Amad from the Al Jama-ah party, was sworn in at the Johannesburg Council on Monday.

Amad said his administration would seek to address the city’s finances, water security issues, the electricity crisis and service delivery.  

LISTEN:

“It is no secret we are unfortunately inheriting a city under massive financial strain. Therefore the stabilisation of the city’s finances and financial sustainability are to be prioritised,” said Amad. 

He was elected last week after the axing of the DA’s Mpho Phalatse on Thursday when a motion of no confidence was passed against her. 

The newly sworn-in mayor is expected to announce the mayoral committee.

TimesLIVE

