ADM’s Nyathela and Mngxaso not off hook yet
Council wants more information despite report ‘clearing’ councillors implicated in alleged toilet tender irregularities
Premium
By Aphiwe Deklerk - 31 January 2023
Attempts to have an Amathole District Municipality ANC councillor and boxing promoter cleared of wrongdoing were thwarted at a council meeting on Monday...
ADM’s Nyathela and Mngxaso not off hook yet
Council wants more information despite report ‘clearing’ councillors implicated in alleged toilet tender irregularities
Attempts to have an Amathole District Municipality ANC councillor and boxing promoter cleared of wrongdoing were thwarted at a council meeting on Monday...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos