Politics

LISTEN | ‘The EFF is promoting anarchy’: Fikile Mbalula

Criticises the red berets

31 January 2023
Bulelani Nonyukela
Audio producer
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says President Cyril Ramaphosa is not going anywhere. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says the EFF is seeking relevance with its planned shutdown and President Cyril Ramaphosa is not going anywhere.

Listen:

At the weekend the EFF announced plans for the “mother of all shutdowns”, calling for Ramaphosa to resign and saying it is dissatisfied with the state of the country. 

Mbalula also refuted reports that Deputy President David Mabuza had quit. There were reports Mabuza had handed in his resignation.

TimesLIVE

