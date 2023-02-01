The EFF has promised to give R50,000 every month to its best-performing members to use in community development projects.
EFF leader Julius Malema briefed media on Tuesday, saying it was a resolution by the “central command team” meeting held this week.
“For every month of 2023 and 2024, the EFF will award R50,000 to a public representative who would have demonstrated excellence and dedication in carrying out their responsibilities, particularly those who help our people on the ground. The R50,000 awarded is strictly for a community project.”
Malema said two councillors had already been given funds.
“The EFF plenum has awarded R50,000 to councillor Baba Sebolai from Mangaung municipality for being at the forefront of exposing the negligence of the ANC-led municipality of critical infrastructure, particularly roads and sewerage systems.
“The plenum has additionally awarded R50,000 to councillor Mafia Fane of ward 11, Nkomazi municipality in Mpumalanga, for the excellent work he is doing since being elected as a councillor.”
Malema threatened that EFF public representatives who did not do their work “diligently” would lose their jobs. This included those in councils, legislatures and parliament.
“EFF governance task unit will take detailed reports from public representatives every six months to check if they are attending to the work obligations, servicing the schools and clinics they have adopted and attending to matters of service delivery in communities.”
WATCH | EFF promises R50,000 reward for best-performing leaders for community development projects
Malema also threatened that EFF public representatives who did not do their work 'diligently' would lose their jobs
Image: EFF media team/Twitter
The EFF has promised to give R50,000 every month to its best-performing members to use in community development projects.
EFF leader Julius Malema briefed media on Tuesday, saying it was a resolution by the “central command team” meeting held this week.
“For every month of 2023 and 2024, the EFF will award R50,000 to a public representative who would have demonstrated excellence and dedication in carrying out their responsibilities, particularly those who help our people on the ground. The R50,000 awarded is strictly for a community project.”
Malema said two councillors had already been given funds.
“The EFF plenum has awarded R50,000 to councillor Baba Sebolai from Mangaung municipality for being at the forefront of exposing the negligence of the ANC-led municipality of critical infrastructure, particularly roads and sewerage systems.
“The plenum has additionally awarded R50,000 to councillor Mafia Fane of ward 11, Nkomazi municipality in Mpumalanga, for the excellent work he is doing since being elected as a councillor.”
Malema threatened that EFF public representatives who did not do their work “diligently” would lose their jobs. This included those in councils, legislatures and parliament.
“EFF governance task unit will take detailed reports from public representatives every six months to check if they are attending to the work obligations, servicing the schools and clinics they have adopted and attending to matters of service delivery in communities.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos