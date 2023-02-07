“Now that their plans have backfired, the EFF is making wild, unfounded and extremely dangerous accusations against the IFP,” said Hlengwa.
TimesLIVE
IFP calls out EFF for ‘vile, misleading claims’ over alleged assassination plot
Politics reporter
Image: Freddy Mavunda
The IFP has poured cold water over claims it is plotting the assassination of EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini, calling the allegations “sensationalist, unsubstantiated and fabricated”.
According to the red berets, intelligence reports they have received indicate IFP senior leaders are of the belief Dlamini is solely responsible for the decision to initiate and support motions of no confidence against IFP mayors in several municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal.
Recently, eight KwaZulu-Natal municipalities were plunged into disarray after a decision by the EFF that all members serving as deputy mayors resign, leaving the IFP in the lurch.
In a statement, the EFF “condemned with contempt” the alleged plot to assassinate Dlamini or any other leader for “selfish and narrow political purposes”.
However, IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the “performance” was straight from the ANC’s historical People’s War Handbook: “Creating false narratives, victimhood and then bringing security forces onside and accusing third parties of doing what they them selves are about to do.”
Hlengwa said the red berets’ “delusions of grandeur” have “come full circle in the face of a brewing internal revolt emanating out of its decision to restore the ANC into power”.
The EFF and ANC are reportedly aiming to boot out DA-led coalitions and take over governance in metros starting in Gauteng.
The red berets were instructed to distance themselves from the IFP and resign as deputy mayors in eight KZN municipalities after failed discussions between the two parties.
“The EFF exaggerated its influence, assuming its parting of ways with us would spell disaster for the IFP. Where we must warn the EFF, however, is when it begins pressing on the old wounds of our people with no regard for the pain this causes.
“The allegations are inflammatory and dangerous politicking. They have produced nothing whatsoever to back this serious claim, which the IFP demands be investigated by the police. If the police genuinely knew of an assassination plot, and knew who was plotting it, they would have made arrests,” Hlengwa said.
The spokesperson said the IFP calls on police minister Bheki Cele and the state security agency to clarify the allegation.
“The EFF’s latest political stunt of removing themselves from co-governance with the IFP did not yield the results they had hoped for. They believed they could force the IFP into a position to hand over municipalities, but the IFP was unwilling to betray the trust of the communities that voted for us.
“Now that their plans have backfired, the EFF is making wild, unfounded and extremely dangerous accusations against the IFP,” said Hlengwa.
The IFP also alleged that “perhaps the fighters’ newfound love for the ANC is to enable grand looting and fundraising VBS style ahead of its much hyped 10th birthday celebrations in July.”
According to Hlengwa, the assassination allegations are part of the EFF’s “latest theatrics” and a clear diversion tactic around the real story of unhappiness and disgruntlement within the body politic of the EFF.
“Now that these political opportunists realise the IFP is the biggest challenger in KwaZulu-Natal for 2024, they have returned to their own vomit. Suddenly the IFP, with whom they happily worked until we refused to hand over governance of Umhlathuze, is an ‘agent of apartheid’ that ‘only thrives through violence’.
“This kind of flip-flopping is the unique brand of the EFF. Lest we forget, the same Mr Malema who declared in 2021 there is ‘no way, no way, the EFF is going to vote with the ANC’ is voting with the ANC,” Hlengwa said.
Claiming the red berets ground forces are too happy with that instruction, Hlengwa said many EFF representatives joined the party on an anti-ANC ticket, but are being forced to toe the line and work with the ANC.
“There is much unhappiness in the organisation due to this unilateral decision, but anyone questioning it is being removed at councillor, MPL and MP level.
“How can anyone trust a leadership that changes its mind at the drop of a hat? Whatever it says today will be contradicted tomorrow. The IFP will thus not be surprised when the EFF comes to us again after 2024 to apologise for the stupid things it is saying now in the hope of strengthening its hand.”
