Politics

WATCH | DA leader John Steenhuisen delivers 'true State of the Nation Address'

By TimesLIVE - 07 February 2023

DA leader John Steenhuisen is delivering what the party has termed “the true State of the Nation Address” on Tuesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been highly criticised by the opposition leader, saying he is not doing enough to ensure government resolves load-shedding, the dwindling economy and unemployment. 

Ramaphosa is expected to deliver his state of the nation address on Thursday in Cape Town.

