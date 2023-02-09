EFF members attempted to storm the stage where President Cyril Ramaphosa was seated shortly after they were ordered to vacate the Cape Town city hall where Ramaphosa was attempting to deliver the state of the nation address.
The group had been ordered out of the chamber after defying instructions by National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to stop raising points of order and allow Ramaphosa to address the nation.
Security service personnel barged into the chamber and tried to escort the red berets out.
EFF leader Julius Malema questioned the officers about their removal and after a short discussion, the group of MPs, clad in red suddenly charged towards the stage where Ramaphosa was seated.
"Security services, you may intervene. Come into the chamber and remove the members," said Mapisa-Nqakula.
A few EFF female members remained in their seats and raised posters reading: "corruption is too high" and " Ramaphosa step down now".
Mapisa-Nqakula called for the female security services to remove them from the chamber.
The female officers entered and forcefully threw out the remaining EFF members.
Following the incident, DA leader, Joh Steenhuisen expressed his dismay, saying the security services had breached the rules by entering the chamber before being summoned by Mapisa-Nqakula.
She however, responded that it was necessary as a threat had been posed to the president.
Prior to this, ATM MP, Vuyo Zungula had also been thrown out of the chamber.
Following his and and the EFF's remobal, Ramaphosa took to the podium and commenced in delivering his address.
EFF MPs thrown out of chambers amid disruptions of Sona
