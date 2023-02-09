×

Politics

LISTEN | Sona suspended briefly after EFF refuses to go without a fight

09 February 2023
Bulelani Nonyukela
Audio producer
EFF members about to be evicted as President Cyril Ramaphosa attempts to deliver his state of the nation address at City Hall in Cape Town.
Image: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg

The state of the nation address was suspended briefly on Thursday evening after the EFF and ATM refused to allow President Cyril Ramaphosa to deliver his speech.

Listen:

The drama started just as Ramaphosa was about to deliver the address, with the EFF and ATM continuously raising points of order before being kicked out.

EFF leader Julius Malema said Ramaphosa had no right to convene the house after taking it to court over the parliamentary section 89 panel ruling that he has a case to answer over the Phala Phala theft allegations.

National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula suspended the house briefly after some EFF members stormed the stage. The speaker called security to remove the EFF MPs from the house. Mapisa-Nqakula said the security of the president was threatened.

