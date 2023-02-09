×

Politics

'Ubuyile' - MPs cheer 'deputy president' for David Mabuza as he enters the chamber

09 February 2023
Andisiwe Makinana
Political correspondent

Waiting MPs and guests broke out into cheers and applause inside the Cape Town city hall as visuals of deputy president David Mabuza appeared on the screen just minutes before President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address.

Some shouted “ubuyile” (he’s back) as Mabuza was arriving outside the city hall where the Ramaphosa is scheduled to give his seventh address.

A minute later the deputy president, who announced his resignation at a family funeral last weekend, walked into the main hall, which is used as a parliamentary and was welcomed by a standing ovation by ANC MPs.

