Politics

LISTEN | Bheki Cele plotted to kill EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu, claims Malema

14 February 2023
Bulelani Nonyukela
Audio producer
Police minister Bheki Cele.
Police minister Bheki Cele.
Image: Dwayne Senior

EFF leader Julius Malema claims police minister Bheki Cele plotted to assassinate Floyd Shivambu and that police leadership is working with iinkabi (hitmen).

Listen to Malema:

Malema said his claims had been “confirmed”.

He lambasted police leadership and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Malema said what happened to rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, who was fatally shot in Durban on Friday night, would never be known because the police were in cahoots with criminal syndicates. 

“May AKA’s soul haunt all those who’ve made it difficult for him to live long,” he said. 

TimesLIVE

