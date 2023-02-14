×

Politics

WATCH LIVE | MPs debate president’s state of the nation address

By TimesLIVE - 14 February 2023

A joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces is debating the president’s state of the nation address on Tuesday. 

TimesLIVE

