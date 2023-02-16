×

Politics

LISTEN | Parliamentary committee, Mpofu clash over resumption of Mkhwebane inquiry

Suspended public protector's legal representative raises absence of witness statement, unhappiness with letter from chair and non-payment

16 February 2023
Bulelani Nonyukela
Audio producer
Advocate Dali Mpofu, suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's senior legal counsel. File photo.
Advocate Dali Mpofu, suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's senior legal counsel. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The parliamentary committee inquiring into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office and her legal counsel have clashed over the resumption of proceedings.

Listen to the interaction:

Mkhwebane’s legal team, led by advocate Dali Mpofu, is unhappy about the inquiry resuming as it has not been paid by the public protector's office.

It is also displeased about witness Bianca Mvuyana not making a statement. Mpofu asked Mvuyana if she opted not to do so, as communicated to the legal team, but she denied not wanting to make a statement.

Mpofu added that they could not proceed without discussing a letter chairperson Qubudile Dyantyi wrote to Mkhwebane, one the advocate said was full of lies.

A shouting match then ensued between Mpofu, Dyantyi and MPs.

