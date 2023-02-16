Mkhwebane’s legal team, led by advocate Dali Mpofu, is unhappy about the inquiry resuming as it has not been paid by the public protector's office.
It is also displeased about witness Bianca Mvuyana not making a statement. Mpofu asked Mvuyana if she opted not to do so, as communicated to the legal team, but she denied not wanting to make a statement.
Mpofu added that they could not proceed without discussing a letter chairperson Qubudile Dyantyi wrote to Mkhwebane, one the advocate said was full of lies.
A shouting match then ensued between Mpofu, Dyantyi and MPs.
LISTEN | Parliamentary committee, Mpofu clash over resumption of Mkhwebane inquiry
Suspended public protector's legal representative raises absence of witness statement, unhappiness with letter from chair and non-payment
The parliamentary committee inquiring into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office and her legal counsel have clashed over the resumption of proceedings.
Listen to the interaction:
