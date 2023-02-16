President Cyril Ramaphosa was back in the Cape Town City Hall's hot seat on Thursday afternoon for his response to the debate on his state of the nation address (Sona).
Opposition parties spent two days tearing apart Ramaphosa’s seventh Sona, which focused on the power crisis, state-owned enterprises, crime and unemployment.
The debate followed suit, placing load-shedding and the announcement of a minister of electricity at the centre.
TimesLIVE video takes a look at key moments from the joint sitting, at which the IFP’s Mkhuleko Hlengwa advised the president not to add to an “already bloated cabinet” by appointing another minister.
“Be decisive, Mr President, if they (cabinet members) are not working, fire them.”
EFF leader Julius Malema criticised Ramaphosa’s term in office and accused police minister Bheki Cele of colluding with criminals.
“Mr President, nothing is working under you. You are a man on top and doing nothing.”
WATCH | Mr President, nothing is working under you: key moments from Sona debate
Multimedia Journalist
President Cyril Ramaphosa was back in the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday for the debate regarding his state of the nation address (Sona). Here is a look at some of the top moments from the sitting. Subscribe to TimesLIVE Video here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive Comment Moderation Policy: https://www.timeslive.co.za/comments/
President Cyril Ramaphosa was back in the Cape Town City Hall's hot seat on Thursday afternoon for his response to the debate on his state of the nation address (Sona).
Opposition parties spent two days tearing apart Ramaphosa’s seventh Sona, which focused on the power crisis, state-owned enterprises, crime and unemployment.
The debate followed suit, placing load-shedding and the announcement of a minister of electricity at the centre.
TimesLIVE video takes a look at key moments from the joint sitting, at which the IFP’s Mkhuleko Hlengwa advised the president not to add to an “already bloated cabinet” by appointing another minister.
“Be decisive, Mr President, if they (cabinet members) are not working, fire them.”
EFF leader Julius Malema criticised Ramaphosa’s term in office and accused police minister Bheki Cele of colluding with criminals.
“Mr President, nothing is working under you. You are a man on top and doing nothing.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos