Financial misconduct costs EC government R1bn
Employees charged with wasting public funds rarely face consequences, premier admits
Premium
By Aphiwe Deklerk - 17 February 2023
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has revealed that the province has incurred close to R1b in financial misconduct in the past three years...
Financial misconduct costs EC government R1bn
Employees charged with wasting public funds rarely face consequences, premier admits
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has revealed that the province has incurred close to R1b in financial misconduct in the past three years...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos