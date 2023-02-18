×

Politics

IFP launches online petition to stop 'ludicrous' Eskom price hike

By TImesLIVE - 18 February 2023
IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said South Africans should not have to pay more for a service that is unavailable for hours each day.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The IFP has launched an online petition in protest against the recent 18.65% tariff hike granted to Eskom by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa), the party said on Saturday.

“The petition will run until mid-March. The IFP will then present the petition ... to the speaker of parliament, President Cyril Ramaphosa and Nersa. We will request that in addition to reversing the proposed April 2023 price hike, no further increases will be granted to Eskom until load-shedding is permanently suspended,” said IFP  spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa.

The party says the hike is irrational and unreasonable.

“South Africans simply cannot afford to pay more for power, particularly as the current supply provided by Eskom is so unreliable. The plans proposed by President Ramaphosa to solve the energy crisis during the recent state of the nation address did not inspire confidence, particularly considering the timeline offered was 12 to 18 months. South Africans should not be strong-armed into paying more for a service that is not available for hours each day.

“We call on all South Africans who are frustrated with the current status quo to act now, and sign the petition so we can stand united against this ludicrous decision,” Hlengwa said.

TimesLIVE

