TIMELINE | From partnerships to resignations & losing power: How DA-led coalition lost Tshwane

This week saw the collapse of the DA-led coalition government in Tshwane after a year and two months at the helm of the capital city.
Here is a brief look at how the Tshwane governance debacle unfolded:
December 2021: Six political parties sign coalition agreements in Tshwane
In December 2021, the DA, ActionSA, Freedom Front Plus, African Christian Democratic Party, COPE and IFP signed coalition agreements at the Sheraton Hotel in Tshwane after a month of negotiations.
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba described the negotiations as a nightmare, while John Steenhuisen said it was a “Christmas present” for residents. The parties were optimistic about the coalition government and even set a goal for a 2024 national government takeover.
The coalition government, however, had been formed on shaky ground. ActionSA were at loggerheads with the DA after Mashaba was not supported as Johannesburg mayoral candidate.
The DA instead pushed for Dr Mpho Phalatse to be mayor. Mashaba claimed the DA bullied other coalition partners on major decisions. Despite their differences, the parties continued their partnership.
August 2022: ActionSA vs DA over multibillion-rand unsolicited energy bid
In August 2022, Tshwane mayor Randall Williams was accused of putting pressure on officials to approve an unsolicited bid proposed by an Australian company.
Kratos Energy submitted a proposal to refurbish, finance, operate and maintain the Pretoria West and Rooiwal power stations for 30 years.
An audio recording was leaked of a municipality management meeting on the deal held in August 2021. In the recording, city officials proposed an open tender process as they were concerned about possible supply chain management flaws in the bid.
“It is the role of the executive authority to take strategic decisions and the role of the administration to implement those decisions whether they agree or disagree. The administration does not have the right to oppose a decision taken by the executive,” Williams was heard saying in the recording.
Coalition partner ActionSA and other opposition parties were not happy about Williams' statements in the meeting. They accused him of having a “heavy hand” in the proposal. ActionSA wanted Williams to resign.
The coalition leaders launched a probe into allegations Williams had flouted the Municipal Finance Management Act.
November 2022: Coalition government clears Williams of any wrongdoing in Kratos energy bid
After months of investigation the multiparty reported the probe found the proposal did not constitute procurement, and therefore no breaches of the MFMA had taken place.
Despite this, the relationship between ActionSA and Williams remained cold.
January 2023: Council rocked by auditor-general report highlighting financial irregularities
Williams did not have a good start to 2023.
In January, TimesLIVE reported the City of Tshwane's auditor-general report flagged serious irregularities including overpayments of councillors and officials benefiting from supply chain processes for the July 2021 to June 2022 financial year.
The report was leaked and created a messy situation in Tshwane leadership.
February 2023: Randall Williams abruptly resigns, coalition partners cite “consequence management”
A month later, Williams resigned as mayor of Tshwane with immediate effect. Hours after he published his statement, he attempted to amend the date of his resignation to February 28 after complaints from coalition partners.
Dr Murunwa Makwarela from coalition partner COPE said Williams was pushed by his party to resign because of the damning AG report findings.
“The auditor-general's [AG] report was so bad that the DA, without taking their coalition partners into confidence, fired their mayor.”
The DA has denied forcing Williams to resign.
February 2023: COPE out in the cold and ANC-EFF partnership makes gains
A few days before the mayoral election, COPE was ousted from the coalition after Makwarela would not allow an urgent mayoral election special council meeting.
The DA-led coalition threatened to table a motion of no confidence against Makwarela who was speaker at the time.
Makwarela said the coalition partners were bullying him.
The meltdown of the coalition partners allowed the ANC-EFF partners to make gains in the formation of a new coalition.
February 28: DA-led coalition loses Tshwane mayoral election
COPE joined the ANC-EFF coalition. Makwarela was nominated by the EFF and won the capital city’s mayoral election by 112 votes, beating the DA’s Cilliers Brink, who received 101 votes.
ANC Gauteng spokesperson Lesego Makhubela told TimesLIVE Makwarela's election was a result of discussions between the ANC, EFF, COPE and other minority opposition parties.
“The council election was a product of discussions and negotiations. It was not by chance or surprise,” Makhubela said.
The DA-led coalition lost power in Tshwane. This was the second metro it lost after Johannesburg.
