Why DA's Natasha Mazzone wants deputy position and not her boss's job
The DA’s Natasha Mazzone has described engagements with the delegates to the party's congress and their response to her campaign as “positive and encouraging”, bolstering her hopes to strike it big in the leadership stakes.
The former DA parliamentary caucus chief whip, Mazzone is running for deputy federal chair when the party holds its elective conference in April.
Explaining her decision to run, Mazzone told TimesLIVE: “I believe that the 2024 election will be one of the most important in our country’s history. We have to stop the corruption and mismanagement and the most experienced members need to be ready to take on the fight.”
If successful, she will be one of the party’s deputy chairpersons — the positions are now held by Refiloe Ntsekhe, Anton Bredell and Jacque Smalle.
Asked why she did not go for the chair position, Mazzone said “because I believe that the incumbent is absolutely brilliant — Dr Ivan Meyer. I hope to be part of a team that he leads and I will assist him in any way I can.”
Mazzone's political career dates back to 1997 in the then Democratic Party (DP) where she led as the national federal youth leader in 1998. She has served as shadow minister of public enterprises and most recently was removed as the party’s parliamentary whip.
Natasha Mazzone announces her candidacy for the DA's deputy chairperson.— Zimasa Matiwane (@ZimasaMatiwane) March 9, 2023
A national Congress is set to take place in April @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/1rIK9XP5nX
Asked if that was not the DA’s signal of no confidence in her — she said it was the media that created the narrative that she was removed as chief whip.
“I was incredibly unhappy in the position and it was a mutual, mature decision taken between me and my leader. I felt it best for the party. I am much better suited in committee and fighting on the ground.
“That is now where I am and I couldn’t be happier. There was no passing of a no-confidence vote against me, I think my caucus was absolutely amazing and supportive of my decision. It’s the best decision I have ever made. The media, not the public, misread the situation,” she explained.
Mazzone has since endorsed John Steenhuisen for a second term as leader of the DA -she is adamant that he has the experience and guts needed to turn the country around.
“I want to be part of the team that builds a new South Africa where we all prosper and rid ourselves of corruption and mismanagement,” she added.
TimesLIVE
