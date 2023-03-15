Provincial budget too heavily focused on social services, opposition parties say
Mvoko lashes out at education department for failing to spend infrastructure grant
Premium
By Sithandiwe Velaphi - 15 March 2023
Eastern Cape opposition parties say too much of the provincial budget having been allocated to social services, as opposed to the economic sector, is hampering development in the province...
Provincial budget too heavily focused on social services, opposition parties say
Mvoko lashes out at education department for failing to spend infrastructure grant
Eastern Cape opposition parties say too much of the provincial budget having been allocated to social services, as opposed to the economic sector, is hampering development in the province...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos