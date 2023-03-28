Race for Tshwane’s top job as DA’s Brink goes head-to-head with Cope’s lone-seat member

The battle for the capital city’s top job is under way at the chambers on Tuesday as councillors wrestle for power for the third time this month.

The DA has remained firm in its support for ex-parliamentarian Cilliers Brink, who was brought in to take up the post in Tshwane, but lost to former mayor Murunwa Makwarela, albeit a short-lived tenure.

As expected, a lone-seat member is tipped to go head-to-head with Brink, with the help of the EFF and ANC voting bloc.

During Tuesday’s council proceedings, Congress of the People’s [Cope] Ofentse Moalusi was sworn in as a councillor. He replaced Cope councillor Justice Sefanyetso, who replaced Makwarela.

Sefanyetso was removed as a councillor by his party after he was accused of having two identity numbers and a criminal record.